EAST WENATCHEE - The health district has confirmed six more COVID-19 deaths in Chelan County and one more virus death in Douglas County.
The Chelan County residents include three women — one in her 50s, one in her 80s and one in her 90s — and three men — one in his 60s, one in his 80s and one in his 90s. The Douglas County death was a man in his 50s, according to the health district.
Chelan County is now at 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Douglas County is up to 16 confirmed virus deaths.
Across north central Washington, Adams County is at 22 COVID-19 deaths, Grant County is at 109 and Okanogan County is at 34 deaths.