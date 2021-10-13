MOSES LAKE - An additional nine COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Grant County, according to the health district.
Grant County now sits at 185 confirmed virus deaths with three more deaths pending death certificate review.
The nine deaths confirmed Wednesday, which occurred between September and October, include a Quincy man in his 50s, a Moses Lake man and a Moses Lake woman in their 60s, a Moses Lake woman in her 70s, a Soap Lake woman in her 70s, two Moses Lake men in their 70s, a Moses Lake woman in her 70s and a Moses Lake man in his 80s, according to the health district.
Eight of the individuals were not vaccinated; one individual was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The health district says eight of the nine individuals had underlying health conditions.
Grant County has had 21 virus deaths in September, the highest one month total since November and December, which both saw 35 deaths each, according to the health district.