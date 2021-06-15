MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is offering a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday in Moses Lake.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moses Lake Food Bank, located at 1075 W. Marina Dr.
Anyone who receives the vaccine will also get a $50 Visa gift card thanks to the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce.
To make an appointment, click here.
COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the Moses Lake Business Expo, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Grant County Fairgrounds. Gift cards will also be available at this clinic. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/2S1kFZI
The health district is also offering vaccines at the Moses Lake Airshow. The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Anyone getting the vaccine will receive tickets to Thursday’s airshow events, a free pizza from Dominos, free tickets to the M-4 Flight Simulator and a $50 Visa gift card. Book an appointment here: https://bit.ly/3gpD9MB