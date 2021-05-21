MOSES LAKE - Grant County’s Health District had an unusual situation on its hands after discovering that one of its work vehicles was jacked of its tires and rims.
Misty Aguilar of Grant County’s Health District says the theft happened sometime in the overnight of April 25 and the heist was realized by health district staff on April 26.
The health district says it contacted police, but the suspects are still at-large.
As a result, the health district put the pickup truck up for sealed bid a few weeks later only to find out that the crooks struck again, this time stealing the catalytic converter.
Aguilar says the health district isn’t sure if it was specifically targeted for any other reason other than an illegal monetary gain for the thieves.
The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
The health district says it is getting new security cameras installed at its Moses Lake facility soon.