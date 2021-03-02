MOSES LAKE - Just 10 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in Grant County, according to the health district.
The cases include residents of Moses Lake, Quincy and Royal City.
Grant County is up to 8,964 cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 13 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with five additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Grant County’s case rate per 100,000 residents sits at 279 over the past two weeks, down from 421 reported on Feb. 9.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 842
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 29
- Mattawa: 967
- Moses Lake: 3,880
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 147
- Quincy: 1,779
- Royal City: 587
- Soap Lake: 227
- Warden: 422
- Wilson Creek: 22