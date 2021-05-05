MOSES LAKE - There were 18 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Grant County, according to the health district.
Cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy and Soap Lake.
Grant County sits at 10,041 confirmed cases during the pandemic. There are currently five Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 120 with four additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 61
- Ephrata: 948
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 38
- Mattawa: 995
- Moses Lake: 4,615
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 150
- Quincy: 1,871
- Royal City: 610
- Soap Lake: 256
- Warden: 462
- Wilson Creek: 24