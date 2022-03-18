MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now at 256 confirmed virus deaths, with one additional death pending death certificate review.
The two virus deaths reported on Thursday occurred in October and February, and included two men in their 40s and 70s from Quincy and Warden, according to the health district.
Both of the individuals were unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The health district on Thursday also reported 122 new virus cases since March 10. There are currently six Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus, with patients’ ages ranging from 40s to 60s.