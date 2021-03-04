MOSES LAKE - The health district reported another 21 COVID-19 cases on Thursday in Grant County.
Thursday’s cases include residents Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district.
Grant County is now at 8,997 confirmed cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 13 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with five additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 848
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 29
- Mattawa: 970
- Moses Lake: 3,892
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 147
- Quincy: 1,783
- Royal City: 588
- Soap Lake: 228
- Warden: 424
- Wilson Creek: 22