MOSES LAKE - There were 25 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Friday in Grant County, according to the health district.
Friday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake.
Of the now 8,435 confirmed cases, 16 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized — up three from Thursday — and 7,067 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 105 with nine additional deaths — up one — pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 54
- Ephrata: 790
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 925
- Moses Lake: 3,603
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 141
- Quincy: 1,705
- Royal City: 544
- Soap Lake: 210
- Warden: 406
- Wilson Creek: 21