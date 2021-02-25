MOSES LAKE - There 25 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in Grant County, the health district reported.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake and Quincy.
Grant County is up to 8,904 confirmed virus cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 12 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus — up seven from Wednesday, and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 115 with five additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 832
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 29
- Mattawa: 961
- Moses Lake: 3,845
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 145
- Quincy: 1,770
- Royal City: 586
- Soap Lake: 226
- Warden: 422
- Wilson Creek: 22