MOSES LAKE - The health district on Wednesday reported another 27 COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now at 212 confirmed virus deaths, with one additional death pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
Of the 27 deaths confirmed Wednesday, 24 had underlying health conditions, 10 were fully vaccinated, 16 were unvaccinated and one was partially vaccinated. The deaths occurred in October and November.
The 27 deaths include:
Female, Quincy, 30s
Male, Moses Lake, 50s
Male, Mattawa, 50s
Male, Soap Lake, 50s
Female, Moses Lake, 50s
Male, Quincy, 50s
Male, Ephrata, 60s
Male, Moses Lake, 60s
Female, Warden, 60s
Male, Grand Coulee, 70s
Male, Moses Lake, 70s
Female, Moses Lake, 70s
Male, Ephrata, 70s
Female, Moses Lake, 70s
Female, Moses Lake, 70s
Female, Moses Lake, 70s
Male, Ephrata, 70s
Female, Moses Lake, 70s
Male, Quincy, 70s
Female, Moses Lake, 70s
Male, Moses Lake, 80s
Male, Moses Lake, 80s
Male, Moses Lake, 80s
Male, Moses Lake, 80s
Male, Moses Lake, 80s
Male, Moses Lake, 90s
Male, Moses Lake, 90s
"We urge Grant County residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. Approved and authorized COVID-19 vaccines (initial doses and boosters) are safe and effective," health district officials stated. "For those who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose, should do so as soon as possible. The purpose of a booster dose is to extend the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine and increase the body's immune response."