MOSES LAKE - The health district reported 28 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in Grant County.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district.
Grant County is up to 8,708 confirmed virus cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 13 Grant County residents hospitalized and 7,412 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 109 with nine additional deaths — up one — pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 811
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 945
- Moses Lake: 3,761
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 144
- Quincy: 1,737
- Royal City: 563
- Soap Lake: 220
- Warden: 414
- Wilson Creek: 21