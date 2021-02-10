MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting another 31 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in Grant County.
Wednesday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden, according to the health district.
Of the now 8,573 confirmed cases, 15 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 7,067 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 109 with eight additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 54
- Ephrata: 797
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 936
- Moses Lake: 3,689
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 144
- Quincy: 1,723
- Royal City: 548
- Soap Lake: 215
- Warden: 409
- Wilson Creek: 21