MOSES LAKE - Another 33 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday in Grant County, the health district reported.
Thursday’s cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Warden.
Grant County is now up to 8,763 confirmed virus cases during the pandemic.
There are currently 13 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 7,412 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 109 with nine additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 817
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 947
- Moses Lake: 3,783
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 144
- Quincy: 1,747
- Royal City: 572
- Soap Lake: 221
- Warden: 419
- Wilson Creek: 21