MOSES LAKE - The health district reported another 37 COVID-19 cases in Grant County on Tuesday.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and rural Othello.
Grant County is up to 8,864 confirmed virus cases during the pandemic.
There are currently nine Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus and 8,068 cases listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 109 with 10 additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Grant County’s rate of new cases over the past two weeks is at 312 per 100,000 residents, according to the health district, a continued decrease the past month.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 55
- Ephrata: 826
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 29
- Mattawa: 955
- Moses Lake: 3,830
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 145
- Quincy: 1,761
- Royal City: 586
- Soap Lake: 225
- Warden: 422
- Wilson Creek: 22