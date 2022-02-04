MOSES LAKE - The health district on Thursday reported another four COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is up to 237 confirmed virus deaths, with one additional death pending death certificate review.
All four deaths reported Thursday occurred in January. The individuals include two women and two men, with ages in their 30s, 60s and 80s, from Moses Lake, Ephrata and Soap Lake. One individual was not vaccinated. The vaccination status of the other three was not available. The health district says three of the four had underlying health conditions.
Grant County has now had 11 confirmed virus deaths in January.
The health district on Thursday also reported another 1,515 virus cases since Jan. 27. Grant County’s case rate has dipped slightly, from a rate of 3,429 cases per 100,000 residents on Jan. 25 to 3,181 cases per 100,000 residents on Jan. 31.
There are currently 11 Grant County residents hospitalized due to the virus, with ages ranging from 20s to 80s.