MOSES LAKE - The health district on Thursday reported another 47 COVID-19 cases in Grant County.
The cases include residents of Ephrata, Grand Coulee, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City and Soap Lake, according to the health district.
Of the now 8,410 confirmed cases, 13 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 7,067 cases are listed as recovered. Confirmed virus deaths remain at 105 with eight — up four from Wednesday — additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 54
- Ephrata: 784
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 28
- Mattawa: 925
- Moses Lake: 3,591
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 140
- Quincy: 1,702
- Royal City: 542
- Soap Lake: 209
- Warden: 406
- Wilson Creek: 21