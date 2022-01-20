MOSES LAKE - The health district has reported another five Grant County residents died of COVID-19.
Grant County is now at 231 confirmed virus deaths, with two additional deaths pending death certificate review.
Of the five latest deaths, three were unvaccinated. The health district says the vaccination status of the other two individuals is not yet know. All five were women from Moses Lake and Ephrata, with ages in their 40s, 60s, 70s and 90s. All five had underlying health conditions.
The health district on Thursday also reported another 1,275 new virus cases since their last update on Jan. 13. Grant County has had more than 2,500 cases since Jan. 6.
There are currently 12 Grant County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health district.