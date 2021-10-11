MOSES LAKE - The health district is reporting nine additional COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now at 176 confirmed virus deaths, with 10 more deaths pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
The nine deaths confirmed Monday include a Soap Lake man in his 40s, two Soap Lake men in their 60s, a Quincy man in his 70s, a Soap Lake man in his 70s, two Moses Lake men in their 80s, a Royal City woman in her 80s and a Moses Lake woman in her 80s.
Eight of the nine individuals had underlying health conditions. Two were fully vaccinated and seven were unvaccinated.
All nine deaths occurred in September, according to the health district.