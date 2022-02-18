MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District has confirmed another 10 COVID-19 deaths.
Five of the deaths occurred in January and five in February, according to the health district. The deaths include four women and six men, with ages in the 30s, 40s, 60s, 80s and 90s, from Moses Lake, Ephrata, Soap Lake and Royal City.
Four of the individuals were not vaccinated, two were fully vaccinated and the vaccination status of the other four were not yet known. The health district says eight of the individuals had underlying health conditions.
Grant County is now up to 247 COVID-19 deaths, with one additional death pending death certificate review.
As of Thursday, there are eight Grant County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.