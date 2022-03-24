MOSES LAKE - The health district on Wednesday reported one more COVID-19 death in Grant County.
The individual is a Moses Lake man in his 60s. The health district says he was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.
The death occurred in March, the first virus death confirmed in the month.
Grant County is now at 257 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with one additional death pending death certificate review.
The rate of new virus cases in the county continues to decline. The health district reported just 26 new cases since March 17. The case rate per 100,000 residents has gone from 147 on March 9 to 48 on March 23.
As of Wednesday, one Grant County resident is hospitalized due to COVID-19.