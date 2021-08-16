SEATTLE — Health officers throughout Washington state have issued a joint statement recommending all residents wear facial coverings in indoor public settings where the vaccination status of other people is unknown.
The statement was signed by Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Malcom Butler, Alex Brzezney, health officer for both Grant and Adams counties, and 33 other health officers.
“This step will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, including customers and workers, help stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many parts of the state and decrease the spread of the highly contagious delta variant,” the statement said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Washington state since the pandemic began surpassed 500,000 this week, according to the state Department of Health. State health officials reported 3,095 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 500,434. More than 6,200 people in the state have died of COVID-19.
Washington's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 977 new cases per day on July 28 to 2,949 new cases per day on Aug. 11, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties have all seen an increase in case rates.
As of Tuesday, 70.7% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health.
“Vaccinations are our best defense against COVID-19 and are safe, effective, and readily available for everyone age 12 and over. Please get yours immediately if you are not already vaccinated,” the officers' joint statement said.