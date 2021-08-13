MOSES LAKE - On Friday, Grant County’s Health District confirmed a multi-county outbreak tied to those who attended the Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy two weeks ago.
Cases have been identified in residents of King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, Kitsap, San Juan, Lincoln, and Stevens counties. There has also been a case tied to a resident in Oregon.
“As of today, we are aware of over 160 lab confirmed COVID-19 cases across Washington state in people who attended the event. We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days,” said Laina Mitchell, Communicable Disease Coordinator for Grant County Health District. “The outbreak is the first one traced to an outdoor entertainment event since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 prevention measures at the end of June.”
Grant County Health officials are asking anyone who attended the music festival to self-quarantine and seek testing.