MOSES LAKE - Influenza has reportedly claimed its first victims of the season in Grant County. On Friday, the Grant County Health District (GCHD) reported that health officials are investigating what's suspected to be two flu-induced deaths in the area. GCHD stated that it is looking into the death of a man in his 50's who had underlying health issues and a woman whose age remains unknown.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of these losses,” states Dr. Alexander Brzezny, Grant County Health Officer. He adds, “Since the beginning of December, there has been a significant increase in influenza cases in all age groups in Grant County.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza appears to be making a 'roaring' comeback across the U.S. and Washington state is no exception to the health trend. According to the CDC, Washington state has been categorized as "Very High" in flu cases since the start of December.
Local health leaders continue to urge the public to get vaccinated against the flu.