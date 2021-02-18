PATEROS - On Wednesday, Okanogan County Public Health reported a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from a Pateros basketball tournament that took place on Feb. 6.
Health officials are recommending that everyone who was exposed to the outbreak to get tested.
The basketball tournament was held at a private facility and was not affiliated with the Pateros School District.
Okanogan Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones says the teams involved were AAU.
The four teams that participated in the tournament were out of Cashmere, Kittitas, Cle Elum, and Brewster.
Jones says six positive COVID-19 cases in Okanogan County came from the event. Jones says there were a reported 11 positive cases in Kittitas County stemming from tournament. Jones couldn’t confirm whether there were any positive cases out of Chelan County.
iFIBER ONE News ask Jones if the event went against the state’s mandate.
“Oh it absolutely did,” Jones said. She says the state isn't allowing interplay in a small indoor space.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to the Chelan-Douglas Health District to confirm whether any positive cases were fostered by the affair.