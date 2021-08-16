EPHRATA - Public displays against the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers appear to be gaining momentum with three separate protests planned in the same day this week.
Alex Liebrecht is a registered nurse at Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata. Liebrecht informed iFIBER ONE News of a protest planned on Nat Washington Way in Ephrata at 4 p.m., a 3:30 p.m. protest planned for Chelan Avenue and 9th in front of Confluence Health in Wenatchee, and a 5 p.m. protest set to take place at Hill Avenue and Pioneer Way in front of Confluence Health’s Moses Lake facility.
“We protest NOT because we are anti-vax, but because we have the right to informed consent and the freedom to choose which medical treatments we want to receive,” Liebrecht wrote to iFIBER ONE News on Monday.
The healthcare worker vaccination mandate was handed down on Aug. 9. It requires vaccination be a condition of employment amongst those working in the healthcare industry. Those covered under the mandate must complete their vaccination series by no later than Oct. 4 to meet the Oct. 18 deadline.
“As a nurse, I would never force or bully someone into receiving a treatment they did not want, no matter my position on the matter. In fact, it’s against the law and against all codes of ethics. For the governor to impose something that goes against everything we stand for is abhorrent. Healthcare is already experiencing massive staff shortages and high rates of burnout, so for governor Inslee to force more staff away from the bedside seems counterintuitive and not in anyway in the best interest of Washington State citizens,” Liebrecht added.
Through letters, phone calls, and protests, Liebrecht says the hope is that the governor will reverse the mandate.