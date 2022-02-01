WATERVILLE - A hearing is scheduled for Friday in Douglas County in a lawsuit against Washington’s new capital gains tax.
Two lawsuits filed against the tax were combined last year in Douglas County Superior Court — one filed by The Freedom Foundation and one by former state Attorney General Rob McKenna on behalf of manufacturing business owners, investors and the Washington State Farm Bureau. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit say the capital gains tax is an income tax and is therefore unconstitutional in Washington.
Supporters of the tax have argued it is an excise tax.
The capital gains tax was adopted last year by the state legislature. The tax is meant for the state’s wealthiest residents and would be paid by fewer than 1 percent of state taxpayers. The tax adds a 7 percent tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. It would raise an estimated $445 million a year.
Friday’s summary judgement hearing is set for 10 a.m.