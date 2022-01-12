ROSYLN - Extraordinarily hefty amounts of snow brought down one of the three historic buildings that once housed Harper Lumber and Hardware in Roslyn this week.
Initially, the building partially collapsed and was brought down with an excavator on Wednesday. It’s unclear exactly as to when the building gave way, but it reportedly happened some time this week.
The three buildings that used to house Harper Lumber Company were completely unoccupied with the former hardware and lumber store having permanently closed in the recent past. Many of the buildings in Roslyn’s historic district were built in the late 1800’s.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Place apartments were evacuated last Saturday due the bowing of the structure. The 35 residents are staying at the Putnam Center until inspection crews can confirm that the building is safe to re-occupy. As of today, residents remain displaced.