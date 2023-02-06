SNOQUALMIE PASS — Traveling over Cascade mountain passes is expected to be treacherous beginning Tuesday morning as heavy snow and strong winds are in the forecast.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Cascades, including Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Both passes could see up to 18 inches of new snow. Snow is expected to increase Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
Wind gusts are forecast up to 50 mph, likely leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility. Driving across the passes could be “difficult to impossible,” according to the National Weather Service.