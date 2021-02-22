Washington’s Cascade Mountain range has transitioned from a ‘winter wonderland,’ to a ‘snowy hell’ for many traveling through the region this weekend.
Extreme avalanche danger caused the closure of Snoqualmie and Stevens passes at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Clean up and avalanche work on Snoqualmie Pass has been a success, allowing for a reopening set for noon on Monday.
However, the same can’t be said for Stevens Pass. WSDOT officials report that natural and human-induced slides have brought down an exceptional amount of snow; it has delayed clean up progress on the pass.
Stevens Pass will remain closed through 2 p.m., which is when crews will reassess whether it’s possible to determine a reopening time for Stevens Pass.
Stevens Pass is closed from near Co Rd. from milepost 58 to milepost 65. Snoqualmie Pass is closed from North Bend milepost 34 to Easton milepost 70.