WARDEN — Law enforcement is investigating after a reported threat involving Warden schools.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Warden police and the Warden School District after deputies received a report of possible threats Thursday evening.
Investigators say the person who made the “non-specific threat” is a 13-year-old student. The student and his parents have been contacted.
The threat is not believed to be credible, according to investigators. Warden schools are operating as normal on Friday.
Deputies and Warden police are providing extra patrols at the schools on Friday.