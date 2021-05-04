RITZVILLE - A driver was tossed from his vehicle in an early morning crash on I-90 on Tuesday.
Washington state troopers say the wreck happened about 24 miles west of Ritzville shortly after 4 a.m.
State patrol officials say the driver suffered head trauma after being ejected as the vehicle rolled over. Authorities say the injured man was airlifted to a hospital in the Tri-Cities.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It has not been confirmed if drugs or alcohol were factors in the wreck.