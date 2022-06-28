LAKE CHELAN - Authorities are in search of an 18-year-old male from western Washington after he failed to return from a kayaking day trip on Lake Chelan on Tuesday.
Chelan County Chief Deputy Chris Foreman says the young man launched from Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park half way up Lake Chelan on the western shore at around 10:30 a.m.
The kayak was located at 5:35 p.m. in the 18000 block of South Lakeshore Road about three to four miles away.
The missing teen was vacationing with family in the area. His family says he’s diabetic and did not pack his insulin when he left.
A search helicopter and two boats have been deployed to look for him.
Authorities hope he got off shore and the kayak drifted down lake. He was last seen going up-lake to the northwest.
He’s described as a dark-skinned male who is 5’7”, 150 lbs and was wearing a blue baseball shirt and shorts.
Crews plan to search Tuesday until dark and will continue at daylight on Wednesday if he is not found.