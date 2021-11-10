The latest labor data put out by Washington’s employment security department (ESD) shows some eye-popping statistics that may indicate that our local economies are recovering quicker than we thought in some ways.
According to ESD, unemployment in Grant County fell to a record-breaking 4% in September 2021. Grant County’s unemployment rate second lowest rate on record since 1990 was 4.4% in Oct. 2007.
In Douglas County, September 2021 was kind to the labor force with an unemployment rate of 3.3%, the lowest seen since the 3.5% jobless rate recorded in Oct. 2006, but otherwise the lowest on record all the way back to 1990.
Chelan County clocked a 3.2% unemployment rate in September 2021, but it didn’t break open the record books with a tally of 3% unemployment taken in July 2018.
As for Adams County, it’s jobless rate tumbled to 3.1% in September 2021, the lowest all time going back to 1990. Sept. 2018 came close with an unemployment rate of 3.3%.
Economists say the record-low rates are attributed to booms in the manufacturing, construction and transportation industries.