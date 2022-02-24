COULEE CITY - An Ephrata man’s life was saved following a crash back in December in Coulee City thanks to three men who pulled him from his burning car.
Back on Dec. 3, Joshua Bessette was driving to work on SR 155 when he drove off the road. The state patrol says his Honda CR-V hit a rock wall and rolled, coming to rest on its top before catching fire.
Aaron Murray, Will Murray and Josh Pitts, were driving to work at Jess Ford in Grand Coulee and came across the wreck. Bessette was unconscious as the car burned, and the three men were able to pull him from the car. Bessette was taken to Coulee Medical Center and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
“There is no doubt in my mind Aaron, Will, and Josh saved my life that day,” Bessette told iFIBER ONE News. "I also firmly believe all the support from everyone in the great Coulee area has contributed to my recovery.”
“The selfless actions of these 3 men have helped alter my perception of humanity,” Bessette posted on Facebook in Thursday. “I cannot begin to express my thanks to them for the heroic actions they took in split seconds.”
Besette’s father-in-law, Gerald Oakes, wrote a letter to the Ford Motor Company CEO, recognizing the three men for their actions.
“The car was in flames, but these three men risked their lives to pull Joshua Bessette from his car,” Oakes wrote. “Two of the men opened the driver and passenger doors to release the seat belt. The flames were so hot the third man helped move Josh to safety and used his sweatshirt to put out the fire on Josh’s leges. Just think about the thought process these men went through deciding to help Josh. It is truly amazing their selfless act of heroism.”
Bessette was hospitalized at Harborview for about five weeks and sustained burns to about 30 percent of his body and multiple facial, cranial and spinal fractures.
“Josh has at least a year of therapy and several surgeries ahead of him,” Oakes continued. “We wouldn’t even be talking about this if Aaron, Will and Josh hadn’t risked their lives to save Josh Bessette, a total stranger. Joshua is now home recovering with his wife Jamie, daughter Mallory 14 and son Cooper 12. Your 3 employees made this possible.”