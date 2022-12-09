ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Thrall and Canyon roads. After several hours of waiting without hearing from him, Dailey's girlfriend called authorities who pinged his phone and went looking for him in the area the signal was sent from. After 40 minutes of searching, Deputy Chuck Berg found tracks that led to vehicle wreckage that was well-hidden from the road. Inside the wreckage was Dailey who was extremely cold and too injured to move; Dailey was found just after midnight on Dec. 4. Dailey was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
Berg told iFIBER ONE News that the crash severely injured the lower half of Dailey's body and that it was only a matter of minutes to hours until he would have died from his injuries or exposure to the cold.
Berg says Dailey has undergone surgeries and is expected to survive.
Berg says it's not known why Berg crashed and its unknown as to whether he was speeding. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the wreck.