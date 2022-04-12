MOSES LAKE - Younger kids typically have all the fun at Easter egg hunts but this year, the Moses Lake Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department has geared an event for teenagers.
The first annual flashlight “Easter egg Hunt in the Dark” is being held on Friday night. The event starts at 8:45 p.m. at the McCosh Park Amphitheater and is open to high school students.
About 3,000 candy-filled eggs, along with three prize eggs for each age division, with be spread out at the park. Prizes include a variety of gift cards, movie themed gift packages, Apple Earbuds, Under Armor duffel bags and more.
Students are asked to bring their student ID.