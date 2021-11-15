EPHRATA - A high wind warning is in effect through Monday evening as gusty winds are expected across the Columbia Basin.
The high wind warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, with southwest winds at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 65 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. The warning includes portion of Grant, Adams, Douglas and Lincoln Counties.
A Wind advisory is also in effect for southern Grant and Chelan counties.
Wind gusts could reach about 45 mph in the Wenatchee Valley while areas between Moses Lake and Ritzville could see 65 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
The potential damaging winds could lead to blown-down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are possible. Driving will also become difficult at times, especially for high-profile vehicles.