Petroleum analysis website gasbuddy.com says this year’s average gasoline prices during Thanksgiving weekend will be the highest they’ve ever been. The national fuel price average is projected to be $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day – nearly 30 cents higher than last year and over 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012. Gas Buddy says Americans won’t be deterred from frivolous-looking fuel prices as 20% more people in the U.S. plan to travel in light of the holiday next week. Only 21% of people say they don’t want to drive due to high gas prices.
“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline prices earlier this year, which have fallen significantly since mid-summer,”said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased.”
AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000*.