QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to The Godfather Bakery, opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22.
The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery.
However, the hype around Panaderia El Padrino this time is unmatched compared to its predecessors. Residents living in Quincy have referred to the bakery as "the real deal," and "truly authentic." It's reportedly most known for the quality of ingredients, affordability and recipes.
Panaderia El Padrino has locations in East Wenatchee and Kennewick.
The Kennewick-based business bakes and serves conchitas, donuts, empanadas, bollilo, bread of the dead, roscas, cakes, capirotada, puerquitos, cuernos, orejas, conchas, doraditos, birota, cookies, and relleno.