SKYKOMISH — US Highway 2 is again closed at the Bolt Creek Fire as WSDOT crews work to remove a tree hanging over a cliff along the highway.
WSDOT closed the highway in both directions at 12:30 p.m. Monday from milepost 46 to milepost 49. There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.
Highway 2 was shut down on Sunday after a large fire-damaged tree fell across the highway.
WSDOT says more closures are possible due to hazardous trees. Crews are coordinating with incident command at the Bolt Creek Fire.
The Bolt Creek Fire has burned more than 13,200 acres since starting Sept. 10. The fire is about 36 percent contained.