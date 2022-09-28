SKYKOMISH — US Highway 2 remains closed another day due to the Bolt Creek Fire and trees falling on the road.
The highway was reopened Saturday after being closed since Sept. 10, but was closed again Monday night as the fire burned burned along the highway.
A four-mile stretch of Highway 2 remains closed in the Skykomish area. WSDOT has not said yet when the highway could reopen.
Hot and dry weather this week, along with 15 mph winds, caused more fire spread and smoke as firefighters continued to fall hazard trees, run fire hoses near homes and clear debris off the highway. A helicopter was used to drop water on the west edge of the fire while a hotshot crew, on the east line of the fire, worked to remove hazardous trees.
Incident command says the fire is slowly backing down to southern containment lines at a rate of about 50 feet an hour.
Cooler weather later in the week is expected to help slow fire spread and lessen smoke in the area.
The Bolt Creek fire has burned about 11,600 acres and is 13 percent contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.