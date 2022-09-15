INDEX — US Highway 2 over Stevens Pass will remain closed through at least Monday as crews work to clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could fall into the highway.
The 14-mile stretch of highway has been closed between the town of Index and Skykomish since Saturday due to the Bolt Creek Fire. WSDOT crews have been clearing the road and working to restore access for firefighters.
A large fire-weekend Douglas fir tree fell Wednesday night and slid downhill at a high speed across the highway and through the guardrail.
A joint task force plans to evaluate the highway situation on Monday. WSDOT says the closure could continue longer next week.
The Bolt Creek Fire remains estimated at 9,440 acres and five percent contained. Evacuation levels were reduced Thursday afternoon to Level 1, except for a Level 3 evacuation that remains for Baring and Grotto and an area along Highway 2 east of the Money Creek tunnel.