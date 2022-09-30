SKYKOMISH — US Highway 2, closed since Monday night due to the Bolt Creek Fire, reopened Thursday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The highway is open with a reduced speed limit as the fire remains active and crews are still working in the reopened area near Skykomish.
“We will continue to provide status updates should things change,” WSDOT stated.
State troopers are patrolling the area to enforce the reduced speed limit.
The Bolt Creek Fire has burned more than 12,000 acres since it was started Sept. 10 and is now 28 percent contained. All evacuations were lowered to Level 1 on Thursday, according to incident command. Rain and cooler temperatures on Thursday quieted fire behavior.