LEAVENWORTH — Drivers can expect delays beginning next week on Highway 2 between Leavenworth and Peshastin due to rock slope work.
Rock slope work will begin Monday on Highway 2 at milepost 102, east of Leavenworth. Work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is expected to take about three weeks, according to WSDOT.
Drivers will see full highway closures, lasting about 20 minutes, during the work period. After 11:30 a.m., traffic will be limited to one-lane with flagger-controlled traffic.
WSDOT says the project is scheduled to be completed before July 4 as long as there are no delays.