SKYKOMISH — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing down US Highway 2 for most of Wednesday to remove hazardous trees caused by the Bolt Creek Fire.
Highway 2 will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday between Grotto and the ranger station to remove trees and conduct fire mitigation near the road. The highway will reopen at 6 p.m. WSDOT says no detour will be available.
The Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish has burned 12,625 acres and is 36 percent contained. Monday saw very little intense fire behavior despite warm and dry conditions over the fire area.
Highway 2 has closed multiple times since the fire was started Sept. 10 as trees and debris have fallen onto the road. Hundreds of fire damaged trees have already been removed, according to WSDOT.