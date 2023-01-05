WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway.
WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.
Due to the severity of the sinkhole, transportation officials say it will take about a month to restore the roadway. SR 261 is closed just before the SR 260/SR 26 intersection. The detour in place uses SR 127 between the US 12 interchange and SR 26.
WSDOT say sinkhole formed on December 27 was caused by significant rainfall.