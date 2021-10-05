Stampede Pass

Stampede Pass vehicle trail 

Photo: trailsoffroad.com

STAMPEDE PASS - Justice is being sought for the dead after human remains were found by a hiker in Kittitas County last Friday.

Kittitas County Detective Chris Whitsett says the hiker found a decomposed corpse off Stampede Pass about four miles south of I-90.

Officials can’t identify the body due to its advanced state of decomposition.

Kittitas County deputies wouldn’t disclose how they concluded on why they suspect the person’s death was a homicide.

The remains have been transferred to King County for a forensic autopsy.

Stampede Pass is off exit 62 on I-90.