SNOQUALMIE PASS - Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a Seattle man apparently fell to his death during a hike near Snoqualmie Pass over the weekend.
24-year-old Nicolas Gomiero was reported missing on Monday when family and friends realized he hadn't returned home from a Sunday evening hike in the area of Lake Lillian in Kittitas County.
Search and rescue teams were deployed in an effort to find Gomiero.
On Wednesday, during the third day of searching, Gomiero's lifeless body was found at around 6:30 a.m. by helicopter. He was found dead at the foot of some cliffs near Lake Lillian; it appeared that he had died from a fall.
Gomiero's body was transferred to the Kittitas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. The results of an autopsy are pending.