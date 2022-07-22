KITTITAS COUNTY — A hiker was rescued Thursday evening along the Pacific Crest Trail in Kittitas County after sustaining a broken leg and head injury in a fall.
At about 5:30 p.m., dispatchers received a distress call from the remote Joe Lake area. Christina Ford, a 36-year-old Camano Island resident, had reportedly fallen about 120 feet down a snowy embankment north of the lake in the Cascade Mountains, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Ford broke her leg and hit her head in the fall.
Search and rescue responded and a rescue helicopter from the King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit was called in due to the distance from the trailhead and Ford’s serious injuries.
“While awaiting the helicopter, a back-country (Kittitas County Search and Rescue) team prepared to head into the scene overland on foot and in the dark, if necessary,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue readied a hasty landing zone for King County’s helicopter, Guardian 2, in the nearby Hyak area and stood by in case Christina’s condition required ambulance.”
The helicopter launched from King County at about 7 p.m. By 8 p.m. the crew had hoisted Ford on board and transported her to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
“Successful rescues like last night’s are the product of teams working in practiced coordination. A dispatcher and responding Deputy gathered and routed the initial call information. KCSR volunteers dropped everything, as they so often do, when they received the callout,” officials added. “Last night, many of them were already at a fundraiser for Search and Rescue when they got that call. Deputies trained to coordinate SAR resources from both Kittitas and King counties worked together to determine appropriate and necessary resources. And of course, Guardian 2 responded with their unique capabilities to deliver a patient from the remote mountains to the region’s finest trauma hospital in amazing time.”